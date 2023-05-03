Team Liquid and Alienware team up to create “world’s largest esports facility” – Gamereactor

Team Liquid and Alienware team up to open“The largest esports facility in the world“.Dubbed the Alienware Training Facility and located in São Paulo, Brazil, the building is a 13-story complex that will house Team Liquid’s Rainbow 6, Valorant, StarCraft and Fortnite teams.

The complex will also feature the latest Alienware Aurora R15 desktops and feature a dedicated streaming room, critique room, gym, Pilates studio, performance lab, decompression space and more.

João Duarte, Marketing Director, Dell Technologies Brazil, said: “At Alienware, we are excited to take a new leap forward in our long-term partnership with Team Liquid, delivering our third state-of-the-art facility to strengthen our commitment to the global esports training profession. commitment to modernization.” We partnered with Team Liquid to deliver a technology project that began with Dell Technologies’ IT infrastructure that will support everything from the organization’s management to very high-performance Alienware devices that will improve Those and the talents of the next generation of players in the Brazil-based squad.

This is the third facility Alienware and Team Liquid have opened globally, with the other two in Los Angeles and Utrecht, but it’s the largest to date, with more than 3,000 square meters of usable space.