National Swimming Championships: Qin Haiyang surpasses Asian record in men’s 100m breaststroke 2023-05-03 18:56:22.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Authors: Hu Jiali, Zhou Xin, Li Jia

The 2023 “Charm of Hangzhou” National Swimming Championships will compete for the second final day on the 2nd. In the men’s 100m breaststroke final, Qin Haiyang surpassed Yan Zibei’s record at the 2019 Gwangju World Swimming Championships with a time of 57.93 seconds. The Asian record of 58.63 seconds.

In the National Spring Swimming Championships held in Qingdao in March, Qin Haiyang once won the 100-meter breaststroke championship in 58.66 seconds, only 0.03 seconds away from the Asian record. At that time, he vowed to rewrite the Asian record in May. In the 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries on the 2nd, Qin Haiyang swam 58.76 seconds. In the final, Qin Haiyang followed Sun Jiajun in the first 50 meters and ranked second, and stood out in the last 50 meters, finally rewriting the Asian record. Yan Zibei and Sun Jiajun won the runner-up and third respectively.

Qin Haiyang said that although he thought before the game that he would surpass the Asian record, he was still very surprised that he actually achieved it. “Thank you to the two teammates around me. If I didn’t compete well with them, I wouldn’t have my results today. After the National Spring Swimming Championships, I watched the video of the competition repeatedly to study and learn the details of Yan Zibei and Sun Jiajun’s departure and turn.”

“My ultimate goal in the future is…” Qin Haiyang, who was interviewed in the mixed mining area, said after thinking for a second, “Olympic gold medal.”

Yu Yiting of the Zhejiang team won the women’s 200m individual medley championship with a time of 2:08.34, Ye Shiwen, the London Olympic champion, came in second, and Ge Chutong of the Shandong team took third.

“I didn’t play well today, and I will make a good summary when I go back. This year is very fulfilling, and I have accomplished many important things. I will graduate from university in June, and I will focus on training and competitions.” Ye Shiwen said.

Jiangxi team Wan Letian won the women’s 50m backstroke championship in 27.51 seconds, Guangdong team Wang Xueer won the silver medal, Hubei team Chen Jie won the bronze medal, and Fu Yuanhui, the women’s 100m backstroke bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics, ranked fourth. Fu Yuanhui said: “It’s a bit regretful, because I can swim out of today’s result in normal training, but I also tried my best.”

In other events, Xu Jiayu won the men’s 50m backstroke final; Li Bingjie won the women’s 200m freestyle gold; Wang Changhao won the men’s 50m freestyle. The Zhejiang team won the men’s 4X200m freestyle relay championship with a huge advantage.