FreshService and Kuchofuku launch cool vest with built-in air conditioning system | Hypebeast

In order to meet the summer weather, FreshService, the main brand of Takayuki Minami, has cooperated with the Kuchofuku technology company to use the innovative technology of the built-in refrigeration system to launch the product called “AIR COOLING VEST FABRIC BY SOLOTEX®” cooling vest.

This daily vest is made of soft, skin-friendly, wrinkle-resistant and non-deformable SOLOTEX® fabric. In addition to being equipped with multiple practical pockets, the cooling fans embedded on both sides are the biggest design highlight. By creating a circulating airflow layer, sweat can be released The fast evaporation achieves the purpose of cooling. Not only is it functionally suitable for outdoor environments, but also its appearance is in line with urban modern style. When it inhales external air and expands, it has the visual effect of a down vest. Currently, there are two color options of “BLACK” and “KHAKI”.

“AIR COOLING VEST FABRIC BY SOLOTEX®” is now available on the brand website, designated stores and retailers, priced at ¥35,200 yen, interested readers may wish to buy it.