Home » FreshService and Kuchofuku launch cool vest with built-in air conditioning system | Hypebeast
Entertainment

FreshService and Kuchofuku launch cool vest with built-in air conditioning system | Hypebeast

by admin
FreshService and Kuchofuku launch cool vest with built-in air conditioning system | Hypebeast

In order to meet the summer weather, FreshService, the main brand of Takayuki Minami, has cooperated with the Kuchofuku technology company to use the innovative technology of the built-in refrigeration system to launch the product called “AIR COOLING VEST FABRIC BY SOLOTEX®” cooling vest.

This daily vest is made of soft, skin-friendly, wrinkle-resistant and non-deformable SOLOTEX® fabric. In addition to being equipped with multiple practical pockets, the cooling fans embedded on both sides are the biggest design highlight. By creating a circulating airflow layer, sweat can be released The fast evaporation achieves the purpose of cooling. Not only is it functionally suitable for outdoor environments, but also its appearance is in line with urban modern style. When it inhales external air and expands, it has the visual effect of a down vest. Currently, there are two color options of “BLACK” and “KHAKI”.

“AIR COOLING VEST FABRIC BY SOLOTEX®” is now available on the brand website, designated stores and retailers, priced at ¥35,200 yen, interested readers may wish to buy it.

See also  Onitsuka Tiger Releases 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook

You may also like

Poisoning from consumption of contaminated food

Take the First Look at the Latest Crenshaw...

Floods kill more than 100 in Rwanda

Cosmile Europe, the ingredients of cosmetics have no...

Pablo Finkelstein, the leading short filmmaker in Argentina

they took more than 10 million pesos

MSCHF Liquefied Modeling Shoes Super Normal 2 The...

The Accademia dei Lincei awards Kiefer, Penone, Zerocalcare,...

Argentina celebrates Milanesa Day: why it is celebrated...

Be the first to take a closer look...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy