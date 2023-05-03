dad stabbed by son, is dying

The discussion within the walls of the house, the blows launched with ferocity and the escape, useless. A 42-year-old man, an Italian with a criminal record, was arrested on Tuesday evening in Peschiera Borromeo, in the Milan area, on charges of attempted murder after stabbing and nearly killing his 75-year-old father.

The madness took place in an apartment in via Gramsci, a sort of independent terraced house. There the two would have argued, for the umpteenth time, and at that point the 42-year-old would have wielded a blade, hitting his father four times in the chest and abdomen. The intervention of the victim’s son-in-law, a 42-year-old man who managed to disarm his brother-in-law and put him on the run, saved the elderly man.

While the 75-year-old was accompanied to the emergency room of San Raffaele in Milan, where he is still hospitalized with a confidential prognosis and in danger of his life, the carabinieri of the San Donato company immediately set out on the trail of his son. The “manhunt” bore fruit shortly after, when the 42-year-old was found in the underground parking lot of the Peschiera shopping center, where he was trying to hide. Blocked, he was then arrested and taken to San Vittore. According to what has been learned, it seems that he is unemployed and uses drugs. The military, in the house that was the scene of the attempted murder, found and seized the knife used by the man to strike his father, who owns a residence in the village.

According to the first reconstructions, the arrested person has a partner – who lives in the Lodi area – and lives between the woman’s house and her parents’ house. On Tuesday afternoon, at the time of the attack, the injured 75-year-old, his wife, daughter and husband, the very man who saved the old man, were in the house. The quarrels between father and son seem to have been quite frequent, always due to the man’s constant and pressing requests for money from the parent. So much so that in the 42-year-old’s past there is a police precedent from 2019 for mistreatment in the family. Even in that case, his father ended up in his sights.







