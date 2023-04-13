Matthew Berrettini and withdraw a few hours from round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters . decisive a abdominal muscle injury remedied in the success against Francisco Cerundolo , at the end of a match won in comeback after almost three hours, in which the Roman had to ask for the intervention of the physiotherapist due to a physical problem. Berrettini was registered next week at 250 tournament in Munich and in the next one al Masters in Madrid. Obviously, the recovery times for this type of injury must be evaluated.

The Instagram post: “I have a torn internal oblique muscle“

“I don’t know where to start – Matteo wrote – I was finally finding my level and getting back to where I wanted to be…. this is difficult. I am very sad to announce that today I will not be able to play my game in Monte Carlo. I felt some pain in my obliques during yesterday’s game. The pain got significantly worse during the night. After consulting with my medical team we decided to have one MRI this morning. I have one second degree tear in my internal oblique muscle. She can’t thank you enough for the support. It means so much and that’s what gets me through these difficult times.”