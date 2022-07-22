Did you know that there are no hard and fast rules that guarantee a certain longevity? There are several hypotheses that circulate and that always concern the same factors for good or bad stress, nutrition, lifestyle and cleanliness… All issues and situations that, of course, must be combined in a virtuous way to ensure that our life expectancy rises considerably. Well, from China comes a new idea from the study of over 270 people who have reached and exceeded the age of 100. A detail that mainly concerns theoral hygiene.

Basically, as reported by a research of the Zhejiang Chinese Medical Universityto reach a three-digit age one must pay special attention to our teethdeveloping the good habit of provide for their well-being on a daily basis.

This is also possible with a rich and varied dietin which increase your intake of fruit and grains and reduce that of red meat and fat. But above all we must limit alcohol, not smoking and try to keep calm as much as possibleperhaps with the help of meditation.

It is therefore It is important to always brush your teeth correctlythat is always vertically from the gum to the tooth and above all for two or three times a day. Also, you have to brush 2-3 teeth thoroughly at a time, repeating the movement at least 5 times. A good brushing technique – it is also proven by other studies – limits damage to dental enamel and protects the oral cavity from other more serious pathologies. Combine the toothbrush with the routine use of dental floss and mouthwashmoreover, it further improves the benefits of this daily gesture.

A series of tips, this one, which could allow you to reach the age of one hundred and maybe even surpass it. Either way, it’s still about good habits for our health. Our body will thank us anyway (and the effects will undoubtedly be seen).