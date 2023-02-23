Home Health Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Here’s What They Are
Health

Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Here’s What They Are

by admin
Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Here’s What They Are

On the market we find many anti-inflammatory foods and natural methods that are valid for hindering and preventing inflammation and the related side effects, which can also prove to be valid for those who appreciate physical activity and do not want to be blocked by such problems. In any case, the first thing we must observe when we look for an anti-inflammatory food is precisely the inflammations which are a response of our immune system to external irritants, i.e. natural reactions without which our body could not survive.

However, today, due to the high levels of stress to which we are subjected and the constant consumption of processed foods, which upset the body’s natural balance, we suffer from chronic inflammation of various kinds, from allergies to acne, from intestinal problems to autoimmune diseases, by changing this natural response of the immune system into a constant and annoying disturbance.

Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Here’s What They Are

Olive oil is one of the protagonists of our Mediterranean diet and represents a full source of beneficial substances for the body. It is anti-inflammatory as it contains polyphenols, antioxidant substances that help keep the tissues young and in shape by hindering the action of free radicals. Olive oil is further formed by over 70% of monounsaturated fats, among which oleic acid stands out, capable of lowering blood pressure and LDL cholesterol.

Among the best anti-inflammatory foods, we also find garlic and onions which, together with leeks, asparagus and artichokes, are a pleasant low-calorie source of carbohydrates. They are easily digestible and the parts that are not assimilated by the body help the proliferation of good bacteria. Avocado, then, is an exotic fruit that enhances a very sweet pulp and multiple beneficial substances for the body. It is in fact full of mono and polyunsaturated fats, alpha-linolenic acid, phytosterols and carotenoids, all substances that help reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

See also  Super Green pass, mandatory for gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities only in the orange zone: the guidelines

This superfruit proves to be a great companion even in the fight against osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Finally, cruciferous vegetables cannot be missing in the fridge of those who love to stay healthy: rocket, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and turnips are capable of counteracting inflammation, helping the detoxification process of the liver.

You may also like

Eintracht-Naples, the Azzurri return home and Meret walks...

West Bank, new raid by the Israeli army....

F1 test bahrain: questions and answers on the...

Canosa, Lino Banfi’s wife died, goodbye to Lucia...

Envoy Xi, ‘China will play constructive role on...

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are together according...

What is Ash Wednesday, what obligations does fasting...

Is cinnamon good for health?

Celiac disease, what you risk if the diagnosis...

Murder Pamela Mastropietro, life imprisonment confirmed for Oseghale

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy