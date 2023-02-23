On the market we find many anti-inflammatory foods and natural methods that are valid for hindering and preventing inflammation and the related side effects, which can also prove to be valid for those who appreciate physical activity and do not want to be blocked by such problems. In any case, the first thing we must observe when we look for an anti-inflammatory food is precisely the inflammations which are a response of our immune system to external irritants, i.e. natural reactions without which our body could not survive.

However, today, due to the high levels of stress to which we are subjected and the constant consumption of processed foods, which upset the body’s natural balance, we suffer from chronic inflammation of various kinds, from allergies to acne, from intestinal problems to autoimmune diseases, by changing this natural response of the immune system into a constant and annoying disturbance.

Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Here’s What They Are

Olive oil is one of the protagonists of our Mediterranean diet and represents a full source of beneficial substances for the body. It is anti-inflammatory as it contains polyphenols, antioxidant substances that help keep the tissues young and in shape by hindering the action of free radicals. Olive oil is further formed by over 70% of monounsaturated fats, among which oleic acid stands out, capable of lowering blood pressure and LDL cholesterol.

Among the best anti-inflammatory foods, we also find garlic and onions which, together with leeks, asparagus and artichokes, are a pleasant low-calorie source of carbohydrates. They are easily digestible and the parts that are not assimilated by the body help the proliferation of good bacteria. Avocado, then, is an exotic fruit that enhances a very sweet pulp and multiple beneficial substances for the body. It is in fact full of mono and polyunsaturated fats, alpha-linolenic acid, phytosterols and carotenoids, all substances that help reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

This superfruit proves to be a great companion even in the fight against osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Finally, cruciferous vegetables cannot be missing in the fridge of those who love to stay healthy: rocket, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and turnips are capable of counteracting inflammation, helping the detoxification process of the liver.