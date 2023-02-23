Home Sports NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James ranks No. 10 in ESPN projections
NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James ranks No. 10 in ESPN projections

NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James ranks No. 10 in ESPN projections

Jonathan Givony of Espn updated its projections for the 2024 NBA Draft, including Bronny James at No. 10.

The reporter talks about a Draft Class that would not satisfy the various NBA franchises much, as well as the next one.

In first place is Lithuanian Matas Buzelis, 208cm who plays point guard at Sunrise Christian Academy, heading to G League Ignite next season. Buzelis was named Basketball Without Borders MVP at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The podium is closed by Cody Williams (brother of Jalen of the Thunder, another handler over 2 meters) and the French Zaccharie Risacher (ASVEL).

As for Bronny James, Givony believes that the growth shown by LeBron’s son in the last season has brought him to the attention of NBA scouts.

Bronny is called the best perimeter defender among seniors out of high school.

