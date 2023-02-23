Jonathan Givony of Espn updated its projections for the 2024 NBA Draft, including Bronny James at No. 10.

The reporter talks about a Draft Class that would not satisfy the various NBA franchises much, as well as the next one.

In first place is Lithuanian Matas Buzelis, 208cm who plays point guard at Sunrise Christian Academy, heading to G League Ignite next season. Buzelis was named Basketball Without Borders MVP at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The podium is closed by Cody Williams (brother of Jalen of the Thunder, another handler over 2 meters) and the French Zaccharie Risacher (ASVEL).

As for Bronny James, Givony believes that the growth shown by LeBron’s son in the last season has brought him to the attention of NBA scouts.

Bronny is called the best perimeter defender among seniors out of high school.

Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he’s made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking . Full 2024 mock draft on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/4DNo1TOtDx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

Cody Williams is another fast-rising prospect who now finds himself at No. 2 on our board. The brother of OKC Thunder wing Jalen Williams, Cody brings great positional size, length, unselfishness and two-way versatility. Full 2024 mock draft on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/LCo5nhqtQW — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

Fresh off winning MVP at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Global camp, Matas Buzelis is our early projected No. 1 pick in 2024. The 6’10 Lithuanian guard brings coveted versatility with feel for the game, shot-making and defensive instincts. More: pic.twitter.com/jyL5umO5c1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

The draft’s top international prospect is 6’9 French wing Zaccharie Risacher, who brings dynamic shot-making ability, long strides attacking the rim, the ability to pass in a variety of ways and outstanding defensive instincts. Full ESPN 2024 mock draft: pic.twitter.com/HgECP5Aed5 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023