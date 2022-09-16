Walk at a brisk pace he stretches the vita and it is not necessary to reach the threshold of 10 thousand steps. An unprecedented large study confirmed that walking prevents cardiovascular disease, as well as dementia and cancer.

Walking extends life: study

The novelty this time lies in the fact that walking fast, without necessarily reaching the threshold of the recommended 10 thousand steps per day is equally effective. The study, carried out by Matthew Ahmadi, researcher at the Charles Perkins Center of the University of Sydney, he got a double publication in prestigious scientific journals such as JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology.

«For less active individuals, our study shows that as little as 3,800 steps a day can reduce the risk of dementia by 25%, ”the researchers state. The turning point is represented by the fact that every 2,000 daily steps (minimum threshold) the risk of premature death is reduced by between 8 and 11%, up to approximately 10,000 steps per day (maximum threshold).

The exact same type of physical activity also protects against cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition, a higher daily number of steps was associated with a lower risk of any type of dementia. The study concludes: «9,800 steps per day was the optimal dose linked to a 50% lower risk of dementia, but the risk was reduced by 25% with a minimum of 3,800 steps per day. It is not just the total number of daily steps that is important. Strength of walking or a faster pace have also been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with these conditions.».