Listen to the audio version of the article

Triumph of the cigar Ancient Toscano elected “Best Cigar Other Countries” during the Cigar Trophy Award Ceremony 2022; to establish the victory for consumers, thanks to the online voting organized by the authoritative international magazine Cigar Journal.

Receiving the prestigious award, delivered during the awards ceremony held at InterTabac in Dortmund, was Stefano Mariotti, managing director of Manifatture Sigaro Toscano.

«This is a further recognition for all the people behind this success: starting from our supply chain and our growers to all MST colleagues and our partners who distribute the Toscano cigar around the world. Obviously, a special thanks goes to all consumers who have given their preference to the Antico Toscano cigar, thus rewarding an all-Italian quality, achieved thanks to the control of the raw material and a recipe that has remained unchanged over time: only 100% natural Kentucky tobacco and water. , fermentation and maturation. A recipe handed down over the last two hundred years, of which Manifatture Sigaro Toscano is the only keeper », declares Mariotti. .

The Cigar Trophy was born on the initiative of the Cigar Journal in 1998 and its awards have established themselves as the most coveted for the best brands and the best services in the world of cigars. Since 2013, consumers have been awarding the prizes, by sending the nomination proposals and subsequently voting on www.cigartrophy.com.