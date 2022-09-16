In this week’s issue, the Azzurri world champions of volleyball are in the foreground. All Sportweek, however, revolves around the myths of sport that will light up the fifth edition of the Gazzetta-branded kermesse. And then football: from Miretti to Baldanzi, here are new talents ready to take off. Finally, the story of a stadium of infinite charm: the Camp Nou

A 24-year wait: finally the volleyball World Cup is back in Italy thanks to the blues of Fefè De Giorgi who beat the hosts in Poland after a very popular final on TV that made people rediscover the passion for volleyball. Sportweek could not fail to dedicate this week’s cover to the national team of captain Giannelli, and tells you about the protagonists, the origins and the perspectives of this national team that has conquered the world with the strength of a smile: “In some matches of the past – he said Simone Giannelli – I cried a lot. Now I laugh, I always smile because playing with these guys is fun, beautiful, exciting “. And there will be fun at the Trento Sport Festival which on Friday 23 will host the coach De Giorgi and some of his boys from Michieletto to Lavia from Anzani to Giannelli.

Festival — And the Trento Festival is at the center of this issue of Sportweek. From 22 to 25 September Trento will be the capital of world sport thanks to the Gazzetta festival, now in its fifth edition. “Moments of glory” is the theme of this year, with the most famous champions who will talk about their exploits and their unforgettable moments. From Federica Pellegrini to Fabio Cannavaro, from Marcell Jacobs to Sara Simeoni, from Bebe Vio to Bob Beamon … in the history of sport there have been athletes who have given priceless emotions, and in Trento there will be an opportunity to relive those triumphs with all of them. On Sportweek an unmissable portrait of Ruud Gullit, the memory of Gilles Villeneuve written by Walter Veltroni and an interview with Domenico Procacci, director of A team, the TV series on the ’78 blue Davis Cup. See also familiar?Red Bird acquires Milan with Elliott loan for 200-300 million euros_Finanza_Calcio_Capital

Football — Another insert to be read is the one dedicated to the Youth Planet, a roundup of promising blue boys who are showing off in Serie A and who are also gaining space in foreign leagues. From Miretti to Colombo, from Baldanzi to Okoli, perhaps the coach Mancini can sleep peacefully. Maurizio Viscidi, coordinator of the blue youth teams, in our interview explains the strengths and weaknesses of our youth football: “With us too much tactics inhibits talent.

Camp Nou — Finally, this week’s Sportweek closes the story of a mythical stadium, which has become an icon of football: the Camp Nou in Barcelona turns 65. In addition to hosting very strong teams, memorable matches and unrivaled champions, the Barca stadium is a place of worship also thanks to its museum, the third most visited in Spain.

September 16, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 14:46)

