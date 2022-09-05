From the official website of the Ministry of Health comes a new food recall and concerns an undeclared allergen in the packaging of empty cannoli.

The Ministry of Health has given new notice of a new one food recall through its official website. This time a well-known product entered the viewfinder, namely empty cannoli, due to the possible presence of an allergen not declared on the label. Here are all the details about the case and what to pay attention to.

Food recall: allergen not declared for empty cannoli

The main product object of the food recall concerns the Empty cannoli Italiamo brand, distributed by Lidl Italia Srl with a sole shareholder. The problem occurred at the headquarters of the manufacturer Blanco Srls in V.le M. Gori, 513 – 517, 93015 Niscemi (CL). The affected lot is number 166 of 250 grams.

The reason for this recall concerns the presence of a allergen not shown on the label, that is milk. For this reason the producer invites consumers to pay attention and what time they were in possession of the lot concerned, they ask not to consume it and to bring it back to the point of sale purchased. In fact, the product is not suitable for consumption for those who are allergic to milk.

Difference between allergy and milk intolerance

L’milk allergy it is an atypical response of the immune system to milk and products containing it. It is one of the most common food allergies in children. Cow’s milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from sheep, goat, buffalo and other mammals can also cause a reaction.

A true milk allergy differs from milk protein intolerance and lactose intolerance. Unlike milk allergy, intolerance does not involve the immune system and requires different treatment than true milk allergy. The signs and the symptoms milk allergy ranges from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a serious and life-threatening reaction.