The pony hairstyle looks so chic in summer 2023!

Wispy bangs, Wednesday bangs, baby bangs, etc. – if we look at the latest trend hairstyles, we quickly realize that pony hairstyles in all possible variations are back in vogue. But cutting bangs takes a bit of courage, and fringes are a love-hate relationship. And while curtain bangs have long been our undisputed favorite, you’ll have plenty of competition for the upcoming season. Beautifully airy, chic and very easy to care for – curve bangs are THE hairstyle trend for spring 2023 and have taken our hearts by storm. So if you’re in the mood for a little hairstyle update, be sure to stay tuned. In our article we will show you exactly what makes the pony hairstyle special and the most beautiful looks to restyle.

Curve Bangs: This is what the trend hairstyle looks like in spring 2023

Translated from English, Curve Bangs means something like “curve fringes”. And that explains pretty much everything – the front strands of hair are cut in such a way that they fall round and softly on the face and frame it optimally. The fringes follow the natural lines of the forehead, creating a softer and more natural look. With curve bangs, the shorter strands disappear seamlessly into the rest of the hair, which makes the trend hairstyle ideal for anyone who is undecided and wants to slowly approach a fringe.

While the popular curtain bangs remind us of 70s hairstyles, curve bangs are a classic 90s haircut. To give the face more structure and shape, the fringe is styled slightly inward. The fringed layers also flatter every face shape and are a beautiful addition to absolutely any haircut. It doesn’t matter whether you want a short, long or a long bob in summer – curve bangs are always a great eye-catcher and ensure a soft, airy finish.

This is how the pony hairstyle is styled

As far as styling goes, curve bangs are perhaps one of the most low-maintenance bangs out there. In order for the curved “C” shape to come into its own, the hair is gently blow-dried inwards and backwards with a round brush. No time to blow dry? No problem! Here is a very simple trick on how to style curve bangs. Tuck your wet hair behind your ears and let it dry completely. Sounds like the perfect effortless hairstyle for summer, right?

Curve Bangs und Shag Cut

Curve bangs look great with any haircut, but they especially harmonize wonderfully with retro hairstyles! How about a classic shag cut and curve bangs, for example? The hairstyle is a real eye-catcher and gives our hair a touch of fullness and dynamism. The hairstyle trend is best shown off in the undone look, which makes styling a real breeze.

With updos

Curve bangs and elegant updos are probably THE trend duo in spring and summer! The fringe hairstyle gives the look a slightly playful touch and perfectly accentuates our facial features.

Curve bangs and curly hair

Pony hairstyles are curly hair rather unsuitable? But we see it differently! Curve bangs actually go wonderfully with a curly head of hair and provide more structure and shape. Here, too, the face is gently framed and the result is an eye-catching hairstyle that immediately catches the eye.