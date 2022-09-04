The carrot plant is grown not only for the goodness of the edible, sweet and crunchy root, but also for the exceptional nutritional properties it offers.

It has always been considered a healthy vegetable and a friend of our well-being mainly thanks to beta-carotene. It is a well-known antioxidant that not only fights the formation of free radicals but also promotes the health of our eyes.

Furthermore, carrots are also excellent allies for those who follow a diet, in fact 100 grams of carrots contain about 41 calories, thus returning a moderate caloric intake; they are also very high in fiber (about 2.8 grams) and also help catalyze vitamin A.

Carrots also contain vitamin K, B6 and vitamin C, and are a good source of potassium. The low glycemic index makes them suitable for consumption even by diabetic or insulin-dependent subjects.

Always beta-carotene is responsible for the benefits brought to our skin: consuming carrots favors the development of tanning, in summer, but above all prevents burns and burns thanks to their photo – protection function.

Very useful for vascular function, antioxidants and gastro – protective, they are also excellent allies in the fight against colon cancer. Finally, being rich in fiber, they promote the sense of satiety and help those who are following a dietary diet.

Side effects

Consuming carrots in moderate quantities does not involve any side effects or contraindications, and even the inclusion in the diet should take place already from weaning, to increase the benefits on the body.

Excessive consumption of carrots (over 500 grams per day, according to experts) could however favor the onset of some health consequences.

In fact, the main risk of consuming too many carrots is that of running into a boring headache. That is, in carotenosis or carotenemia. This phenomenon, in particular, colors the skin and sometimes even the eyes. The effect is to give them an unsightly orange tint.

How to fight it?

Fortunately it is something absolutely harmless to our health, in fact The phenomenon does not put us at risk. The damage is mainly of an aesthetic nature.

The solution lies in eliminating, for a few months, these elements from our diet … And wait for the problem to vanish over time by itself!

As soon as the complexion has faded, they can slowly be reintroduced into their diet, without exaggerating so as not to make the problem recur. So without exaggerating you can enjoy this precious vegetable every day!