Securities Times e company news, on September 3, the reporter learned from the 3rd Beijing Daxing International Airport Airport Economic Zone Coordinated Development Summit of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services that Daxing Airport has resumed international cargo flights and will fully operate next year. Resume. In addition, the airport area of ​​Daxing Airport will also build a national airport-type logistics hub to accelerate the coordinated development of the airport area. (CCTV News)