If fruit is increasingly included and introduced in most of our diets, both as an “end of meal” but also as a real snack, even dried fruit has always won great respect and diffusion, also thanks to the structure itself makes these food items easy to take. Dried fruit refers to the various seeds that are used as food due to their high nutrient content, especially polyunsaturated fats.

Beware of eating dried fruit: here’s what can happen

It is a form of food generally with a beneficial contribution to the body, in particular due to the presence of some nutrients that are present in large quantities in most of these foods, i.e. both in the nut variant and in the “pulpy” one. ”, namely dates, raisins and prunes.

A constant example are unsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, including those of the Omega-6 and Omega-3 series, which are extremely important for the proper management of proteins and help reduce cholesterol and blood glucose levels. On the other hand, dried fruit is almost absent (not considering the pulpy one) of fat, while vitamins and fibers abound. The latter are essential for the proper functioning of the digestive system and also contribute to improving the “usability” of food through the intestinal tract.

Those suffering from various types of food intolerances and allergies should absolutely limit their consumption, as well as that of dried fruit “in envelopes” which often contain preservatives added during production such as salt, which causes hypertension and numerous other pathologies problematic for the system cardiovascular.

Those suffering from diseases and disorders of the digestive system, such as colic, Cron’s disease, colitis and ulcers, should limit their consumption or do so only on the advice of their doctor. The risk is to worsen the symptoms of these specific diseases.