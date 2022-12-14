Fire in a building, fear in Casier. Tuesday evening around 21 the alarm: the fire in via Don Luigi Sturzo in Casier, at number 21. The intervention of the firefighters and the medical staff of the Suem was immediate.

From the first information, there would be no injuries or burns, only three people slightly intoxicated. The carabinieri and the mayor of Casier, Renzo Carraretto, were also on site. The fire seems to have broken out in the garage area, and then also involved the ground floor. Three apartments evacuated as a precaution.