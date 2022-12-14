Home News Fire in a building, fear in Casier
News

Fire in a building, fear in Casier

by admin
Fire in a building, fear in Casier

Fire in a building, fear in Casier. Tuesday evening around 21 the alarm: the fire in via Don Luigi Sturzo in Casier, at number 21. The intervention of the firefighters and the medical staff of the Suem was immediate.

From the first information, there would be no injuries or burns, only three people slightly intoxicated. The carabinieri and the mayor of Casier, Renzo Carraretto, were also on site. The fire seems to have broken out in the garage area, and then also involved the ground floor. Three apartments evacuated as a precaution.

Fire in an apartment in Casier: the images

news/incendio_in_un_appartamento_paura_a_casier-12411237/&el=player_ex_12411288″>

See also  12 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Yangzhou City, the epidemic prevention and control situation remains grim | Yangzhou | New Crown Pneumonia | Close Contacts_ Sina News

You may also like

Rave party decree, ok from the Senate: what...

Kabul Hotel Explosion Injures Five Chinese People

Fighter crashed near Trapani: pilot’s body found

Corruption of an entrepreneur, inflicted 4 years on...

Informed sources reveal that Japan and the Netherlands...

Confartigianato Belluno rewards its masters

Under the hasty unblocking, the Chinese are cautiously...

Former diplomatic advisor to Draghi: EU-NATO ties strengthened...

Justice for Paola and Chiara – Daniele Cassandro

Ivrea, the Pro loco of San Bernardo delivers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy