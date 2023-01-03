The beginning of the year often coincides with “good resolutions”. Among the most popular ones is the promise of losing weight and getting in shape, especially after weeks of excessive partying. “New year, new person” is one of the most popular mottos and pushes many people to embark on desperate attempts at sudden and sometimes crazy diets, such as the water diet, the hard-boiled egg diet or the “keto” diet. which excludes all carbohydrates. According to experts, these are dangerous phenomena, which are not only ineffective in the long run, but can even harm our body.

unfounded trends

The alarm was raised by the British Dietetic Association (Bda), which represents 10,500 qualified dietitians in the United Kingdom. The organization has urged people to avoid anything that “claims to offer a quick weight loss fix.” They warned that this year they have been inundated with patients who have been advised on fad diets that are completely scientifically unfounded. The BDA said these restrictive diets, often promoted on social media, can lead to rapid weight loss initially but tend to be detrimental in the long run. Furthermore, following them risks a “yo-yo” effect, which involves a loss not only of fat but also of useful muscle mass, as well as a lack of nutrients.

Subsequent damage

The metabolism initially adjusts to fewer calories, but over time, dieters regain weight just as quickly. This is because these are diets that often cannot be followed in the long term, presenting rigid rules and too restrictive limits. The suggested warning to the public is to be “incredibly critical” of the solutions and products they see promoted on social media or on television, even when the suggestions come from celebrities and influencers. Not only. The BDA also encourages reporting to the Advertising Standards Authority of all diets that claim to be able to cause dramatic amounts of weight to be lost in a short period of time.

Associated Risks

To identify them, the institution has provided some elements that should alarm citizens. These are usually plans that promote rapid weight loss without solid scientific evidence, often involve a very restrictive diet with few foods or an unusual combination of foods, or consist of expensive food items, ingredients, or supplements. Among those already reported as deceptive and/or dangerous are the hard-boiled egg diet, the grapefruit diet and the one based on the blood group, which suggests certain foods based on the genetic type or precisely on the identifying elements of the blood. Also beware of the kale diet and the “Atkins” or “keto” diet, which ask you to cut out all carbohydrates, including bread, pasta, and sweets. Nor should we trust the raw food diet, which requires not heating any food, mainly eating uncooked vegetables and seeds.

False remedies

“Diets for New Year’s resolutions can also be a trigger for those with eating disorders and can lead to disordered eating,” said Marcela Fiuza, a spokeswoman for the BDA. Instead of these fake remedies, the association proposes more effective ways to get back in shape: “Most people can reduce their intake of highly processed foods and eat more whole foods: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole grains contain a range of nutrients that the body needs to function at an optimal level,” the agency said in a statement.

Mental damage

Dietitians also warned that this trend of drastic turnarounds related to the beginning of the year can be harmful to mental health as well. “Psychologically, it can be really damaging to people’s self-esteem, making them believe they’re not good enough as they are and need to conform to society’s perceived ‘ideals’ and make changes during this time,” he said. recalled dietician Nichola Ludlam-Raine. In fact, nutrition experts remind you, you need to work on your self-esteem to make positive changes to your diet.

Less waivers

We should therefore focus less on “giving up” and more on “what we should eat and do more”, such as increasing liquids and fibers, contained in fruit and vegetables, and increasing physical and sporting activities, perhaps starting from simple walks. “The healthiest and most sustainable approach is the small and slow one, the opposite of what trend diets promise” continued Ludlam-Raine, adding: “A dietician can help people consider their long-term goals and highlight the positive impacts on their overall health, not just their weight.”