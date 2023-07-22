Beware of “lip burn” | press portal

hkk health insurance

– Sunburn on the lips often underestimated

– Best protection with care sticks with light protection, umbrellas and hats

– Moisture, cooling and care help

When sunbathing, sunscreen is essential to avoid sunburn and skin cancer. However, the lips of all things are often forgotten, although they are among the most vulnerable skin regions.

According to the German Cancer Society, squamous cell carcinoma can be the result of burns to the lips. According to current estimates, this type of tumor occurs more than 50,000 times a year in Germany – and the trend is rising.

Because of their fine and light-sensitive skin, lips are particularly at risk – the fuller, the greater the risk: “Unlike other parts of the skin, the lips do not produce any melanin, which protects against the sun. That’s why they keep their natural color in summer instead of tanning,” explains hkk health expert Dr. Wolfgang Ritter. In addition, the lips have only a few sebaceous glands that provide moisture. Therefore, they dry out quickly and require additional care.

Symptoms often only appear after 24 hours

Sunburn on the lips often only becomes noticeable after 24 hours. Typical signs are redness, a feeling of warmth or tension, burning and swelling and, in severe cases, blisters.

Fluid, cooling and care help

With burned lips, it is important to drink at least two liters a day to keep the body properly hydrated. A rich lip balm with harmless ingredients provides additional moisture. “For cooling, gels from the pharmacy or home remedies such as chilled cucumber slices can be used,” says Ritter. Ice cubes or cold compresses must be wrapped in a towel so as not to further irritate the skin. The symptoms then usually subside within three to five days, even if the lips become chapped and peeling during this time.

Effective prevention of sunburn on the lips

Lip care sticks with a sun protection factor are best for avoiding sunburn. Alternatively, normal sunscreen can also be used. However, talking, eating and drinking will shorten the protection time. Ritter: “That’s why you shouldn’t forget to apply cream regularly.” In addition, a large sun hat or a peaked cap offer effective protection due to their shade.

