NetherRealm reveals Kombat Pack 1 with Homelander, Omni-Man and Peacemaker

World

by admin
Warner Bros and NetherRealm Studios took advantage of the popular comic fair San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the Kombat Pack Of Mortal Kombat 1the package of additional characters which, given the “guests” present, will be very welcome to fans of comics and superhero TV series or films.

Il Kombat Packwhich will be available post-launch in the Premium and Kollektor editions or purchasable separately, will include fan-favorite characters such as Homelander Of The Boys, Omni-Man Of Invincible e Peacemaker Of Suicide Squad. But that’s not all, since there will be other, different characters Kameo Fighters and even a skin of Johnny Cage played by Jean Claude Van Damme!

Here are all the contents of the pack and a trailer that presents it to us:

Wrestlers

Quan Chi
Ermac
Takeda Takahashi
Peacemaker (based on the DC movie character The Suicide Squad and on the TV series of the same name)
Omni-Man (based on the comic and animated TV series Invincible)
Homelander (based on the comic and TV series The Boys) – available in spring 2024

Cameo Fighter

Ferra Johnny Cage Chameleon Mavado Tremor

Skin

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Johnny Cage with famous actor’s voice and look)

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

