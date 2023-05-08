Beware of the side effects of UV lamps for manicures with semi-permanent nail polishes: “They promote skin cancer but not only”

A new “alert” has arrived from theFrench National Academy of Medicine on the use of UV lamps type A (UVA) in beauty salons to fix semi-permanent nail polishes (we already talked about it here). Remember that applying these polishes requires the use of a combined UV lamp (at least 48 watts) and a light emitting diode (LED) to cure and set each of the four layers of polish applied. These lamps emit UVA rays that penetrate deep into the skin and are known to promote aging and more importantly, it development of skin cancers. We remind you that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified UVA as a group 1 carcinogen. It means that we are dealing with substances or agents with definite evidence of carcinogenicity. So why, as in this case, aren’t they prohibited? The IARC does not specify starting from which dosages or exposure times they are defined as carcinogenic.

What we do know, as reported by the French National Academy, is that “during the year 2022, a synthesis of side effects induced by semi-permanent varnishes listed three types of problems due to the use of UVA lampsall emerged in women: allergic reactions to the skin (66 cases, 70.5%), mechanical damage to the nails (23 cases, 26.1%) and three cases of skin cancer (3.4%). UVA lamps for nails as a risk factor in the onset of these skin tumors was already mentioned in 2009”. Furthermore, UVA rays are known to damage the DNA of skin cells by producing free radicals, which favor the appearance of cancer-causing mutations in these cells. The peculiarity of UVA is that they always cause the same type of mutations. “Their identification in skin cancer cells”, state the experts of the Academy, “allows us to talk about a ‘UVA signature’ of the tumors thus induced”.

The study recently published by Nature has more recently provided concrete proof of the carcinogenic risk of using these lamps in nail care. “In the context of the use of semi-permanent nail polishes”, continues the comment of the French Academy of Medicine, “the risk seems to be linked above all to three factors: the young age at which use begins (on average 20 years); the close frequency of exposure (on average 5-6 times a year, or even more with the development of domestic lamps); the exhibition for several years. The cumulative effect of UVA exposure is the main risk”. And it can be aggravated by skin type (fair) and whether a person suffers from immunosuppression.

Finally, the French National Academy of Medicine recommends:

– apply a sunscreen with indicated UVA protectionabout 20 minutes before exposing the hands to UV/LED lamps;

– establish a census of the number of UV/LED devices sold each year, to estimate the evolution of the market and insert a written message of warning and recommendations for each lamp purchased;

– carry out epidemiological studies to evaluate the risk of skin cancer caused by the frequent repetition of this type of irradiation over a long period of time.