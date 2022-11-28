Cheese is a food derived from milk, there are different types of cheeses, each of which with very different nutritional profiles, depending on the production process, the degree of maturation and the type of milk used.

Cheeses are part of our Mediterranean heritage and therefore are consumed regularly every day, especially as a practical quick substitute for lunch or dinner, and in some cases even as a snack. But is it a healthy eating habit? The fact that we are talking about a food rich in sugars, lipids, proteins and mineral salts makes us wonder: Is cheese bad for your health? In this article we try to answer this question.

Benefits

Cheese is such a nutritious food that “bread and cheese” is considered a complete meal in peasant culture, perfect for those who have to work very intensely in the fields in the sun. But even in winter, when the house is not as hot as today, the high heat of the cheeses is exploited, together with meat and beans, precisely to promote thermoregulation, the physiological and natural ability of our body to regulate temperature.

Both fresh and aged cheeses are rich in high biological value proteinssuch as meat, which are made up of essential amino acids which the body is unable to synthesize and must be consumed with food. They also represent a veritable mine of mineral salts.

Il soccer it is obviously the most abundant mineral in its bioavailable form, i.e. more easily absorbed, while cheeses are poor in iron. Therefore, cheeses are very useful during study or intensive work because the tyrosine they contain stimulates the brain and increases concentration. Finally, they are a precious food for the growth of children, especially during teething, and are useful for pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Disadvantages

Cheese contains a significant amount of saturated fat, which is why it is not recommended in case of hypercholesterolemia, overweight or obesity, cardiovascular disease and hypertension. In fact, cheeses are rich in fat and cholesterol and, above all, they are complex foods that can slow down the liver, the organ which, together with the intestine, actually produces 80% of the cholesterol circulating in the blood.

Better fresh or aged cheeses?

Fresh cheeses, such as ricotta, straccino, mozzarella, have a higher water content and only give us a lighter sensation. The percentages of fat and calories are lower than in aged cheeses, but if we take into account that we generally eat twice as much fresh cheese (such as mozzarella) than aged cheeses, the fat content increases equally.

In conclusion, we can say that it is difficult to decide whether fresh or aged cheese is better: it all depends on the needs, health and tolerance of each one. However, the advice remains to include them in a varied diet, but not to abuse them, and to limit their consumption to no more than twice a week.



