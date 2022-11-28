No one had foreseen this crisis. Certainly Xi Jinping had not foreseen it after the triumphant conclusion of the twentieth congress of the Communist Party, which allowed him to lock down his power at the helm of the country.

Xi could never have imagined that just two months later, in the very center of Shanghai or on the campus of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing (where he also graduated), his name would be contested and the Communist Party would be asked to step aside. The scene of is repeated in at least fifty other universities and in many cities of the country.

To understand how audacious these gestures are, born out of exasperation with anticovid measures and the desire for freedom, one must bear in mind that nothing like this had ever happened after the spring of 1989, when the democratic movement in Tiananmen Square was bloodily repressed on June 4th. In three decades, China has experienced several protests, but never of this magnitude, especially after the advent of Xi in 2012.

Tragic implications

Covid-19 has turned China into a world of its own. By refusing to accept the import of Western vaccines that allow the rest of the planet to “coexist with the virus”, China has perched on a “zero covid” strategy which, however, no longer works.

Today all Chinese provinces are affected by the restrictive measures. The population is subjected to interminable lockdowns (already a hundred days in Ürümqi, the capital of Xinjiang) which are applied with bureaucratic zeal bordering on the absurd. But there is also a tragic side. At the origin of the explosion of anger there is in fact the fire of a building in Ürümqi which caused the death of ten people. Residents say anti-Covid restrictions have prevented help from arriving in time.