Home » 48 irregular migrants rescued off Çanakkale coast – Current News
News

48 irregular migrants rescued off Çanakkale coast – Current News

by admin
48 irregular migrants rescued off Çanakkale coast – Current News

Coast Guard North Aegean Group Command teams, Ayvacik He found that there were irregular migrants in the rubber boat off the coast. The “TCSG-6” boat team directed to the area, Hellenic pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Yemen, Syria ve Palestine rescued 48 irregular migrants.

District gendarmerie Commander The foreign nationals, who were disembarked with the support of their crews, were transferred to the Ayvacık Foreigners Removal Center after the procedures.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Afternoon of coffee and table wine

You may also like

Those admitted to the training course for health...

Maduro’s economic strategy

Edict 1st. warning Benildo Sinisterra Garcia

Cybersecurity, Ibm reaches out to schools: 5 million...

KARACHI: Students perform acting with ‘gestures’ and ‘body...

SAYCO AND ASOBARES sign an agreement that benefits...

Teodoro Valente appointed new president of Asi

Hebi City’s 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers’...

Sevilla Roma – where and when to watch...

Freedom of front-line members is only granted to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy