48 irregular migrants rescued off Çanakkale coast – Current News

Coast Guard North Aegean Group Command teams, Ayvacik He found that there were irregular migrants in the rubber boat off the coast. The “TCSG-6” boat team directed to the area, Hellenic pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Yemen, Syria ve Palestine rescued 48 irregular migrants.

District gendarmerie Commander The foreign nationals, who were disembarked with the support of their crews, were transferred to the Ayvacık Foreigners Removal Center after the procedures.

Click for Other Current News