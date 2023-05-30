Home » 90% progress is made in the construction of rockfilling in the Cravo Sur river in the Morrocolandia sector
90% progress is made in the construction of rockfilling in the Cravo Sur river in the Morrocolandia sector

The rock-filled protection barrier on the right side of the Cravo Sur River is 90% advanced, to protect part of the productive area of ​​the capital, Morrocolandia sector, from flooding and undermining.

The work is carried out by the Government of Casanare through Disaster Risk Management. Over the weekend, the director of this portfolio, Arvey Méndez, inspected the work and from there stated that the retaining wall is a work that resists the strong onslaught of the tributary, since it has already been put to the test, receiving several floods.

“The rockfills are the works that give results in this type of rivers. It is not the first to be done. The Governor’s guideline has been to prevent emergencies and protect the communities, and we have been doing so,” said the Director.

The dam is made up of 600 linear meters, geotextile and rocks of up to four tons. Built in two stages, the first was delivered two years ago, and the second will be delivered in the next few days, consolidating this robust work that generates peace of mind for the peasant population.

Source: Government of Casanare

