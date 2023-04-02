CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

-19 1:45.510 for Bezzecchi who is very strong, bringing his lead over Alex Marquez to 1.594, while Bagnaia is at 2.443. Morbidelli is at 3,294, while Di Giannantonio is at 6,031. Quartararo 15th.

-20 1:45.676 Bezzecchi pushes hard, leading to 1.095 on Alex Marquez, while Bagnaia loses Terrano a bit at 1.792.

-21 Bezzecchi commands and signs the fastest lap in 1:45.759 with a margin of 0.927 on Alex Marquez and 1.286 on Bagnaia. Morbidelli at 0.888 from Pecco, while Di Giannantonio amazing in fifth place at 4.620 from the top. Quartararo in difficulty, only 15th.

-22 Bezzecchi maintains a margin of 0.605 over Alex Marquez, while Pecco approaches 0.540 from the Spaniard. Morbidelli did very well at 0.702 from Bagnaia.

-23 Di Giannantonio did very well in sixth position, big rain cloud.

-24 Bezzecchi commands with 0.572 on Alex Marquez and Bagnaia is at 1.183, great balance. Motbidelli tries to keep pace at 0.736 from Pecco.

-25 Bezzecchi commands with 0.675 on Alex Marquez and 1.148 on Bagnaia. Morbidelli is fourth at 1,864, while Quartararo has fallen to 16th position due to a contact with Nakagami.

-25 LEFT!!!! Great start for Bezzecchi and Bagnaia 3rd behind Alex Marquez.

19.00 OFF TO THE RECONNAISSANCE LAP!

18.58 2′ and it begins!

18.56 “Difficult track conditions, it will be necessary to evaluate everything intelligently“, the words a few minutes from via di Pecco Bagnaia.

18.54 Dense rain in Termas de Rio Hondo.

#ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/11oKvPG4Ox — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 2, 2023

18.52 The race was declared wet, so we will start with “rain” tyres. If the asphalt dries out, there could be a flag-to-flag, i.e. changing the bike to a dry set-up.

18.51 It’s time for the Argentine anthem!

18.49 Mir will not race due to yesterday’s accident, declared “unfit”. Official Honda without being represented.

18.46 Bezzecchi will certainly be among the special observers of this race.

#ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KvyPWAIKZf — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 2, 2023

18.43 According to the updates arriving from Argentina, the rain has started to be felt again. A wet race is expected.

18.40 Good results for the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami, 6th with the Honda, while the world champion Francesco Bagnaia did not force himself, placing himself in seventh place on the official Ducati.

18.37 Third position for a wet specialist like the Australian Jack Miller with the KTM 521 thousandths from the head, in front of the Italians Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) who occupy the fourth and fifth place less than a second from the best absolute chrono of the round.

18.34 Marco Bezzecchi was the fastest in the warm-up on rain tires in 1’45″354 on his Ducati GP22, ahead of his teammate Luca Marini by 409 thousandths.

18.31 In terms of manufacturers, the most famous brand is Honda, with 7 victories. Yamaha follows at a relatively distance at 4. Matchless collected 2 wins, while MV Agusta, Suzuki and Aprilia excelled on 1 occasion. In fact, it cannot be forgotten that Termas de Rio Hondo was the scene in 2022 of the first top-class success in the history of the Noale-based company.

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO – ALL WINNERS

2014 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] {Honda}

2015 – ROSSI Valentino [ITA] {Yamaha}

2016 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] {Honda}

2017 – VIÑALES Maverick [ESP] {Yamaha}

2018 – CRUTCHLOW Cal [GBR] {Honda}

2019 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] {Honda}

2022 – ESPARGARO’ Aleix [ESP] {Aprilia}

18.28 In addition to the Iberian, there are only two active centaurs who have established themselves in Argentina. They are, moreover, two of his compatriots. Let’s talk about Maverick Viñales (2017) and Aleix Espargarò (2022).

GP ARGENTINA – TOPCLASS VICTORIES

3 – DOOHAN Michael [AUS] (1994, 1995, 1998)

3 – MARQUEZ Marc [ESP] (2014, 2016, 2019)

1 – KISSLING Jorge [ARG] (1961)

1 – CALDARELLA Benedicto [ARG] (1962)

1 – HAILWOOD Mike [GBR] (1963)

1 – ROBERTS Kenny Sr. [USA] (1982)

1 – LAWSON Eddie [USA] (1987)

1 – ROBERTS Kenny Jr. [USA] (1999)

1 – ROSSI Valentino [ITA] (2015)

1 – VIÑALES Maverick [ESP] (2017)

1 – CRUTCHLOW Cal [GBR] (2018)

1 – ESPARGARO’ Aleis [ESP] (2022)

18.25 The most successful riders ever are Mick Doohan and Marc Marquez, capable of imposing themselves 3 times. The Australian did it consecutively (1994, 1995, 1998). Spanish, on the other hand, has excelled in a five-year period (2014, 2016, 2019).

18.22 Great uncertainty in the weather conditions, given that Moto2 and Moto3 were held on a wet track. One aspect to consider.

18.19 For Francesco Bagnaia, a sixth place useful for accumulating points in the general classification, but it was not the Pecco admired in Portimao. Something didn’t go right and the reigning world champion hopes to find better sensations in view of this race.

18.16 We are returning from the Sprint Race who smiled, somewhat surprisingly, at the South African Brad Binder’s KTM. The departure of the South African was burning, very good at making his way in the early stages and holding off Marco Bezzecchi’s comeback attempt, in the place of honour.

18.13 On the Termas de Rio Hondo track we will see a decidedly uncertain race in which anything can happen. The drivers will have to pay particular attention, considering the characteristics of the circuit: a particularly technical layout with an asphalt full of holes.

18.10 Hello and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE of the Argentine GP, second round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Photo: LaPresse

