The picture shows that on March 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin saw off Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping at the reception after the talks in the Moscow Kremlin. (Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, April 2, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting) From further centralization of power at the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China to high-profile visits to Russia to strengthen the anti-US alliance, Xi Jinping spent a “crazy March”. Bradley A. Thayer, director of China policy at the Center for Security Policy, warned that the United States needs to respond boldly to China’s ambitions.

Thayer published an article on “Capitol Hill” (The Hill) on March 31, describing the past March as Xi Jinping’s “crazy March.” Thayer said there is no doubt that Xi will hope that March 2023 will never pass.

Xi’s “March Madness”

On March 10, Xi Jinping successfully won an unprecedented third term in a symbolic “vote” held at the National People’s Congress, continuing to serve as the president of the country and the chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi Jinping has declared that the Chinese Communist Party’s military must be modernized to make it a “Great Wall of Steel.” He also declared that preparations were being made for war.

During the “two sessions” in March, Xi addressed the theme of preparing for war on a number of different occasions, one of which told generals to “dare to fight”.

On international affairs, Xi’s March built on a buoyant February when he rolled out China‘s version of a peace plan for Ukraine, as well as global security initiatives.

On March 10, the CCP made a high-profile claim that it had facilitated the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations. Next, Xi chaired the Global Civilization Initiative to advance the Communist Party’s vision for international politics and its future.

Starting from March 20, Xi Jinping paid a three-day visit to Russia and met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Experts say China and Russia favor an anti-American alliance and a world order better suited to their own more authoritarian agenda.

As Xi left the Kremlin after a state dinner hosted by Putin, his parting words reiterated his view that the global balance of power was shifting.

On March 27, former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou arrived in Shanghai and made an unofficial visit. Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has strengthened military deterrence against Taiwan, and threatened to unify Taiwan, and will not hesitate to use force if necessary. This has exacerbated Sino-US tensions. The United States has been ensuring that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself.

Thayer: America needs a bold response

Thayer believes that these frantic activities reveal the determination of the Chinese Communist Party to dominate the Chinese people and the world. Xi Jinping’s bold attempt to achieve this goal explains the motivation behind his “March Madness” campaign.

“Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term, and with his domestic base solidified, he is free to act for international goals.” Thayer said Xi had decided now was the time to act, through increasingly coercive measures CCP ambitions. In his speech, Xi made it clear that Taiwan and the United States were at the top of his agenda.

What is certain, Thayer said, is that the Biden administration should pay attention to Xi’s activities and must respond to each one more aggressively than it has thus far. The Biden administration should expand direct and verbal assurances to Taiwan because of the CCP’s threat to Taiwan.

It is expected that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy when she ends her visit to Central America next week and transits through the US.

Thayer said the Biden administration must recognize the urgency of this moment and take bold actions in response to Xi Jinping’s actions.

Thayer emphasized the importance of the AUKUS agreement announced by the US, UK and Australia in September 2021, as it would mean greater UK engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Thayer also suggested that the United States said that it would be more useful to convene the leaders of the “Quad” (Quad, also known as the “Quad Security Dialogue”) to reach an agreement as soon as possible. First, make it an alliance to expand deterrence; second, include Taiwan and NATO; and third, will deploy conventional forces in Taiwan to enhance Taiwan’s conventional deterrence capabilities and receive US nuclear assurances.

