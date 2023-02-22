FROM OUR REPORTER

WARSAW – In Warsaw, Joe Biden spoke as the “Commander in Chief” of the entire West. He will be the American president to indicate the path of the new phase of the war. How is the White House moving? Here’s what we get, point by point. The Americans are convinced that the conflict will last much longer, nobody ventures a prediction. In Washington they think that Vladimir Putin is still convinced that he can bend the Ukrainian resistance, even if the Russian army has growing problems. However, cynical but unfortunately relevant observation, the Biden administration believes that Putin will continue to throw fresh troops into the fray, sending them into disarray. The war, therefore, could become even bloodier. The US will supply the necessary weapons. For now, F-16 fighters are excluded. But the position could change as happened with the Abrams tanks.

Negotiation unlikely At the moment there would be no possibility of negotiations. Nothing is moving. All channels of dialogue with Putin are closed. The US strategy is simple and ambiguous at the same time: to put Ukraine in the best condition on the battlefield. Biden has no intention of formulating any outline for a possible negotiation. The fear is that any American proposal could trigger divisions first in Ukraine and then in the Western bloc. One of the most complicated problems remains Crimea. No one from the administration has spoken officially, but the dominant idea is that it would be very risky for the Ukrainians to try to reconquer the peninsula. The White House believes that this is a “red line” for Putin. His reaction could be devastating. There is no confidence in what Beijing presents as a “peace plan”. For the White House it is simply an attempt to ease the political-diplomatic pressure on Putin. See also Memes come true! Xbox Series X mini refrigerators will be launched in December

The Chinese have not even consulted the Ukrainians and therefore, by definition, it is a mediation that cannot go anywhere. Not only. Last Saturday in Monaco, Vice President Kamala Harris said that “China is deepening relations with Russia”. As far as it turns out, the US secret services are preparing a dossier that will be published in the next few days, with the evidence of “this link”. So far the Secretary of State, Antony Blinkhe specified that “there are no signs of Chinese arms supplies to Russia”.