Givenchy presented a new sneaker model, the TK-MX. The footwear was unveiled for the first time on the men’s spring/summer 2023 runway, bringing a new twist to the vision that creative director Matthew Williams he established for the French fashion house.

Inspired by the shape of the TK-360 model, the new TK-MX incorporates aesthetic cues from the running world. “A bold shape and distinctive lines are enhanced by light technical materials such as mesh and synthetic leather with reflections, while special finishes give the shoes a dynamic feel: high-frequency textures, printing and rubber accents enhance the upper”, specifies the brand in a note. Also completing the shoe are a printed 4G logo and domed ‘Givenchy’ detailing.

The men’s model is available in black or white, as well as four color combinations: ultra violet/silver, green/silver, yellow/black and brown/pink. The shoe can already be purchased this week in the brand’s boutiques and on the official website. The women’s model will instead be available from mid-March.