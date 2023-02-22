Home Sports MLS starts season with new playoff format
Sports

MLS starts season with new playoff format

by admin
MLS starts season with new playoff format

Major League Soccer (MLS) changed the play-off format en route to the championship ahead of the season’s start this weekend. In the first round, the teams no longer play in the knockout system, but in the “best of three” format for entry into the conference semi-finals.

In addition, the top nine instead of the top seven teams in the main round will have a chance at the title in the future. The bye for the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference in the first round will be canceled according to a statement by Major League Soccer on Tuesday. In the last three rounds on the way to the championship, there are normal knockout matches.

See also  Gillone after nine years embraces Strambino "The goal is to help young people grow"

You may also like

Les Bleues win the Tournoi de France

Champions League, where to watch Inter-Porto and Leipzig-Manchester...

Real’s famous turnaround caused record shame for Liverpool!

Champions League: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool, Naples win...

No. 10 Marquette’s win at Creighton shows Shaka...

More transparency and less phobias

he didn’t accept to win due to a...

National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Kante, Martinez, Weghorst, Maddison, Osimhen,...

times and full program. How to watch streaming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy