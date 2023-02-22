Major League Soccer (MLS) changed the play-off format en route to the championship ahead of the season’s start this weekend. In the first round, the teams no longer play in the knockout system, but in the “best of three” format for entry into the conference semi-finals.

In addition, the top nine instead of the top seven teams in the main round will have a chance at the title in the future. The bye for the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference in the first round will be canceled according to a statement by Major League Soccer on Tuesday. In the last three rounds on the way to the championship, there are normal knockout matches.