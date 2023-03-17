Of Entertainment editorial team

After the numerous warnings and warnings of the last few weeks, last night the competitor used vulgar expressions, held disrespectful attitudes, breaking the rules

Daniele Dal Moro was disqualified by Big Brother Vip. After the numerous warnings and warnings of the last few weeks, on Thursday night the competitor used vulgar expressions, held impetuous and disrespectful attitudes, breaking the regulation. The behaviors in question concern the treatment reserved, in the last few hours, to Oriana Marzoli (with whom there has been a fluctuating relationship for some time) and ended up in some clips that have been making the rounds on social media, once again opening the question on the tones that is taking the program.

In the video circulating on the net, the competitor from Veneto grabs the Venezuelan Oriana Marzoli by the neck. The intentions would seem to be joking but the Venezuelan is not there. After trying in vain to free herself from Daniele’s grip, she reproaches him: «I don’t like it this way, Daniele. You hurt me”. «Get off» Oriana says dryly when she manages to free herself, revealing all her annoyance.

After the intervention of the CEO of Mediaset, Pier Silvio Berlusconiwho asked Big Brother to stop the waves of vulgarity, production has become rigorous and no vulgar attitude is underestimated anymore.

Daniele Dal Moro is a model, entrepreneur and television personality of Venetian origins. He was born in Verona in 1990 and his main job is in charge of the family business, engaged in the communication and marketing sector. In addition, she poses for various advertising campaigns and over the years she is the testimonial of various brands in the fashion world. However, it is to television that she owes her notoriety. She here she makes her debut in 2016, when she appears among the suitors of Sonia Lorenzini in «Men and women». Then in 2019 she enters the Big Brother house and here she opens up a lot in front of the cameras, telling excerpts of her from her most difficult years. Arrived in the final, he then ranks fourth. The following year she returns to Maria De Filippi’s program, this time however as a tronista. And now the VIP reality show, from which he is disqualified See also Kidney-to-heart tumor removed by a robot for the first time in Niguarda