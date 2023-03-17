Diagnoses are on the rise prostate cancer. And one factor could be thewater that we drink. This is the conclusion reached by a new Spanish study. A research that precedes a worrying fact: this type of cancer is the most common among Spanish men (it makes up 22% of those detected). But the causes are still (largely) unknown. And even the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has not identified a clear trigger. But now everything is up for debate.Why the nitrate ingested in adulthood, through tap and bottled water, could be decisive (especially in the younger ones). This is suggested by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the “la Caixa” Foundation. The results of this scientific work have been published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

