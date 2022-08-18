Home Health Big purchase! THQ’s parent company Embracer acquires the IP adaptation rights of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” and 4 manufacturers | 4Gamers
Basically a big purchase. Following the acquisition of the IP and development studio of “Tomb Raider” and “The Hacker” in May, Sweden’s Embracer Group has acquired 4 more manufacturers today (18), plus “The Lord Of The Rings” and “The Lord Of The Rings”. IP extension rights to The Hobbits.

In addition to the related IP extension rights such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, the acquisition also includes 4 manufacturers: Singtrix of music and game entertainment, Tripwire Interactive, developer of “Killing Floor”, and Tuxedo Labs, developer of “Teardown” , and game publisher Limited Run Games.

Other people’s big purchases are to buy snacks and beverages, while Embracer Group’s purchases are to buy companies and IPs. In order to manage the acquired company and IP, Embracer Group established another company, Embracer Freemode, to operate exclusively; this is also the 11th subsidiary of Embracer Group.

For commercial reasons, the actual transaction amount is not disclosed in this transaction.

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Copyright

Embracer Group acquires The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit through the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, part of The Saul Zaentz Company, including film, games, tabletop games, merchandising, theme parks, stage production; plus from the Tolkien estate Commission and publishing group HarperCollins Priority License for Middle-earth-related IP extensions.

The Sael Zaentz Comapny has acquired the rights to “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” since 1976, except for the printing of the book, and co-launched the animated version of “The Lord of the Rings” in 1978, as well as the blockbuster “Magic” directed by director Peter Jackson. The Ring Trilogy”, plus the follow-up “The Hobbit” trilogy and other film versions.

Embracer Group stated that Middle-earth Enterprises will operate independently under the newly established Embracer Freemode, and actively explore more development opportunities with subsidiaries of the same enterprise.

Related works currently under development include Amazon’s live-action series “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power,” which is expected to premiere on September 2, as well as the animated film “The Lord of the Rings: Battle of the Rohans” and EA’s mobile game “The Lord of the Rings: Medium.” Earth Hero.

Embracer Group is probably such a company

Sweden’s Embracer Group is a European game group that holds 11 major subsidiaries through integration and mergers and acquisitions, including Coffee Stain Holding, Dark Horse Media, Gearbox Entertainment, Koch Media, THQ Nordic, etc.

Embracer Group only spent $300 million (equivalent to about NT$8.9 billion) in May this year to acquire 3 studios including Eidos Interactive and Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, as well as “Tomb Raider”, “Hack Invasion”, “Legacy” of Kain” has a total of 50 game IPs in three series.

