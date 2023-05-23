Bio-Gate and OSSIS expand into additional markets

Bio-Gate and OSSIS expand into more international markets with HyProtectTM coatings at Compassionate Care

– Stronger and expanded international market presence of OSSIS after acquisition

– Awareness of coatings with HyProtectTM increases

– The volume of the implant coating with HyProtectTM is increased

Nuremberg/Bremen, May 22, 2023 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of innovative technologies and individual solutions for health and hygiene, will be represented by long-standing partner OSSIS Ltd. from New Zealand will introduce and market the innovative HyProtectTM coating in other markets in the future. The cooperation relates primarily to individual care in human medicine with orthopedic revision implants.

Bio-Gate has been working successfully with OSSIS for several years and coats revision implants with HyProtectTM technology. The titanium implants coated by Bio-Gate are produced by Ossis using 3D printing and are mainly used in orthopedic revisions of patients who are particularly at risk of infection. Our cooperation partner recently accepted a takeover bid from the global medical technology manufacturer Zimmer Biomet. Due to the high quality of the HyProtectTM coatings in the field of compassionate care, the cooperation with Bio-Gate will continue unchanged and will even be extended to other regions worldwide through the now global network.

The titanium implants coated by Bio-Gate have already been used in a three-digit number of individual cases. Single-case treatments with antimicrobial implants are mainly carried out in patients at risk of infection who have had previous orthopedic revisions or in cancer patients. Because in these patient groups, new infections can lead to amputations or even have life-threatening consequences. Worldwide, patients in the EU, Switzerland, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia and the USA have been treated with Bio-Gate coated implants. In Germany, for example, implants for high-risk patients at the Murnau University Hospital, the Regensburg University Hospital and the Gießen University Hospital have already been coated.

The successful treatment of individual cases arouses the interest of international clinics and surgeons. Bio-Gate now has extensive data on medical technology products implanted in humans and can prove the high quality of the HyProtect™ coating in practical use. Together with positive, scientific publications, the successful operations have already led to clinics for risk patients explicitly requesting implants with the Bio-Gate coating from manufacturers.

Thomas Konradt, Head of Business Development at Bio-Gate AG: “We are very pleased that our cooperation partner would like to use the new, global marketing opportunities for our HyProtectTM coating via the extended network with us. The high quality of the HyProtectTM coating, which greatly reduces the risk of re-infection in patients who are particularly at risk of infection, is becoming even better known. In addition, the number of implants manufactured using 3D printing is likely to increase in the future. This will increase the number of individual cases and is extremely helpful in expanding our medical technology business into a growth driver.”

About Bio Gate:

The health technology company Bio-Gate AG is a leading provider of innovative technologies and products for health, infection control and hygiene that can make living together safer, more carefree and healthier and improve the well-being of every individual. It specializes in equipping materials and surfaces with antiviral, antimicrobial or biologically active properties. Bio-Gate AG refines materials and products, especially from medical technology, such as the coating of implants or wound dressings. In addition, dermatological active cosmetics and wound care products as well as consumer and industrial products are made antiviral, antimicrobial or biologically effective with the Bio-Gate technologies and are thus upgraded in a unique way.

