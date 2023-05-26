Bioavailability: how to improve the absorption of nutrients in the blood

The term bioavailability refers to the percentage of an active ingredient in an ingested drug dose. The bioavailability indicates in what time and to what extent an active ingredient acts where in the body after ingestion. It is determined by examining the drug in the blood. The following rule applies here: If the amount of the measured substance in the blood is high, the bioavailability is also good.

But which factors depend on bioavailability and what challenges do drugs face once they are ingested?

How much drug gets into the blood?

Let’s trace the process with an active ingredient. The “coenzyme Q10”, popularly known as Q10, we humans encounter not only in the form of capsules. It is also found in creams, soaps and many other body products. It is particularly elementary for the body’s energy production. From the age of 40, however, Q10 gradually decreases in the body, especially in the heart.

The question now is: Do Q10 capsules help to replenish this store? Only a small amount of the Q10 ingested reaches the heart muscle cell. Because Q10 has – like so many secondary plant substances – a low bioavailability. That means: We excrete around 90 to 95% of the Q10 in a capsule.

Small intestine: opponents of bioavailability?

The most important hurdle that a nutrient or drug has to overcome is the small intestine. This is an extremely demanding organ.

It is important to mention that capsules that we swallow never reach our blood 100 percent. What is administered intravenously, however, always. This is why infusions of vital substances are so popular with influenza. However, it is not clear whether these actually help to fight viruses better than pills, since our small intestine works very flexibly: If more is needed, for example vitamins, then it lets more in. The body has rapid transport systems for certain vitamins such as zinc.