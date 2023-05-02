Biogreno organic linseed is recalled

Danger for allergy sufferers: organic linseed from Biogreno is being recalled
A food manufacturer is recalling its organic flaxseed. There is a great danger for allergy sufferers because of incorrect labelling. The product can be returned
The manufacturer Bartels-Langness Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG is recalling a product. Like the portal “Food Warning” reports, the crushed Biogreno organic flaxseed is contaminated with the allergen mustard. However, this is not noted on the packaging.
In Germany, even small quantities of mustard are subject to mandatory labeling. A mustard allergy can manifest itself with abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. It can also lead to hives, itching or eczema.
A mustard allergy often occurs together with allergies to other substances. Those affected then have a so-called cross-allergy.
Biogreno Flaxseed: These batches are incorrectly labeled
The following product is affected by the current food recall:
Ground organic linseed
- Packaging unit: 500 grams
- Affected best before date (MHD): 15.12.2023 (see page imprint)
- Affected batches: 914005 (see side print)
- EAN: 4306205325426
Other batches of organic linseed are not contaminated with the allergen mustard and can be used without hesitation.
Biogreno is offered by “familia”. The product was sold in the following federal states:
- Baden-Wuerttemberg
- Bayern
- Brandenburg
- Bremen
- Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
- Lower Saxony
- North Rhine-Westphalia
- Saxony
- Schleswig-Holstein
Customers who have purchased the product should no longer consume it. It can be returned at the point of purchase. The purchase price will be refunded, a receipt does not have to be presented.
