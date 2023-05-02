Biogreno organic linseed is recalled

But no worry: Genetically modified are the

A food manufacturer is recalling its organic flaxseed. There is a great danger for allergy sufferers because of incorrect labelling. The product can be returned

The manufacturer Bartels-Langness Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG is recalling a product. Like the portal “Food Warning” reports, the crushed Biogreno organic flaxseed is contaminated with the allergen mustard. However, this is not noted on the packaging.

In Germany, even small quantities of mustard are subject to mandatory labeling. A mustard allergy can manifest itself with abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. It can also lead to hives, itching or eczema.

A mustard allergy often occurs together with allergies to other substances. Those affected then have a so-called cross-allergy.