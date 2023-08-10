Biomaterial injection combines T-cell treatments and cancer vaccines. « Medicine in the Library

Biomaterial injection combines T-cell treatments and cancer vaccines.

The researchers of theWyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have developed an anticancer biomaterial treatment that combines adoptive T-cell therapy and cancer vaccine technology to treat solid tumors.

The researchers called their technique SEED, which is short for “Synergistic in situ Vaccination Enhanced T Cell“. The approach combines local delivery of cytotoxic T cells with a more durable cancer vaccine technology that interacts with the immune system more broadly for long-lasting anticancer action. The researchers hope the technology could lead to improvements in the effectiveness of immune therapies in treating solid tumors.

This illustration explains how SIVET works to fight solid tumours.

“Our new platform takes full advantage of our experience with adoptive T-cell and cancer vaccine technologiessaid Kwasi Adu-Berchie, a researcher involved in the study. “Combining the best of both worlds in a multi-pronged biomaterial-based approach enables rapid debulking of existing tumor masses by engaging the immune system at a much deeper level through localized delivery, concentration and activation of diverse immune defenses that cancer-fighting cells.

The results are published in “Nature Communications”.

So far, in tests with mice that had melanoma, an aggressive tumor, the system has enabled rapid tumor shrinkage and long-term anti-tumor protection.

Read the full text of the article:

Adoptive T cell transfer and host antigen-presenting cell recruitment with cryogel scaffolds promotes long-term protection against solid tumors.

Adu-Berchie, K., Brockman, J.M., Liu, Y. et al.

Common Nat 14, 3546 (2023).

Sources: Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University – Medgadget

