National Standard for Green Product Evaluation of Logistics Turnover Boxes Released

China Introduces New National Standard for Green Product Evaluation Logistics Turnover Box

On August 9, 2023, the National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee (TC269) organized the offline and online event for the introduction of the national standard “Green Product Evaluation Logistics Turnover Box” (Project No.: 20220427-T-469). The meeting was presided over by Cui Zhongfu, vice president and secretary-general of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and executive deputy director of the National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee.

The standard, jointly drafted by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, Material Energy Conservation Center, and other units, aims to establish evaluation requirements, methods, and results for green products in the logistics turnover box industry. Specifically, it focuses on the evaluation of green products in relation to plastic logistics turnover boxes.

A review team, consisting of experts from relevant associations, research institutes, colleges and universities, and enterprises, carefully reviewed the standard text after listening to the standard drafting group’s report on the revision process and content. After a meticulous review of each item, the experts unanimously passed the pre-review of the standard. They believe that its formulation will guide logistics turnover box manufacturers to prioritize product design and production with a focus on green, low-carbon, and full life cycle concepts. The standard will serve as a basis for the evaluation of green products in the plastic logistics turnover box sector.

By introducing this national standard, China aims to promote sustainable practices in the logistics industry and encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly materials and production processes. The evaluation of green products in logistics turnover boxes will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and overall environmental impact of the industry.

Manufacturers and stakeholders in the logistics turnover box industry are expected to eagerly embrace this new standard as it provides a framework for them to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices. Additionally, the standard will enhance transparency in the industry, allowing consumers and businesses to make informed decisions when choosing logistics turnover box suppliers.

The adoption of the “Green Product Evaluation Logistics Turnover Box” standard is another step in China‘s ongoing efforts to prioritize environmental conservation and sustainable development. By setting guidelines and standards for the industry, China is positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable logistics practices.

Moving forward, it is expected that the implementation of this national standard will further drive innovation in the logistics turnover box industry and lead to the development of more environmentally friendly products and practices. As the world continues to grapple with environmental challenges, initiatives like this will contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all.

