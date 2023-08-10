Anson Seabra: From Bedroom to Stardom – A Rising Star in the Music Industry

American singer-songwriter Anson Seabra has been captivating listeners with his enchanting music that blends beautifully crafted melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Seabra rose to prominence in 2018 with the release of his debut single “Welcome to Wonderland.” Since then, his fanbase has steadily grown as his romantic and spiritual compositions resonated with audiences.

In 2020, Seabra released his first full-length album titled “Songs I Wrote in My Bedroom,” followed by the “Feeling for My Life” EP in 2021. Both records garnered critical acclaim and amassed over 920,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Additionally, Seabra’s TikTok account attracted 1.4 million followers within a year. His songs, such as “Last Time,” “Broken,” and “Robin Hood,” have become widely circulated on major streaming platforms.

Music blog “OnesToWatch” praised Seabra’s soft yet powerful vocals, comparing his sound to a blend of Ruth B’s “Lost Boy” and Lewis Capaldi’s emotive style. The talented artist also found recognition in People magazine’s “Most Noteworthy Artists” list. Atwood Magazine highlighted Seabra’s astonishing musical growth and accomplishments.

Seabra initially experimented with remixing songs on his computer, including Conor Maynard’s rendition of Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza.” These experiments gained traction on Soundcloud, accumulating over 5 million streams. Later, Seabra enrolled in an online songwriting course at the Berklee College of Music, which propelled him to start composing his own songs at home, accompanied by the piano. “Welcome to Wonderland” was born from this process, showcasing Seabra’s unique soft voice and storytelling abilities.

This October, Seabra released his latest EP, “Feeling For My Life.” The artist describes it as a record about self-discovery and finding the words that need to be said for one’s own resonance, rather than solely for others. Throughout his career, Seabra has used his gentle vocals and the companionship of guitar and piano to create a safe sanctuary for weary souls, allowing listeners to find solace in the chaos of everyday life.

Reflecting on his music, Seabra said, “I hope that with each song, my listeners find solace and peace in knowing they are not alone in their struggles.”

Exciting news for fans, Anson Seabra will be embarking on a tour in August 2023. The tour will kick off in Shanghai, Tianjin, and Shunde, with more cities awaiting his live performances. Fans eagerly anticipate experiencing Seabra’s soul-stirring music in person.

