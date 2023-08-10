The 21st Round of the Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua Bounces Back with a 3-0 Victory against Shenzhen

The 21st Round of the Chinese Super League Concludes with Shenhua Team’s Victory over Shenzhen Team

Report by Shen Wei

Last night marked the conclusion of the 21st round of the Chinese Super League. The Shanghai Shenhua team, who had previously suffered two consecutive losses, managed to break free from their slump. They emerged victorious with a resounding 3-0 win over the struggling Shenzhen team, propelling them back into second place in the league standings.

Facing the weak Shenzhen team at home, Shanghai Shenhua’s sole objective was to secure the win. In the 28th minute, Malele scored a brilliant header, setting the tone for the match. Shortly before the end of the first half, Wu Xi struck a powerful volley, extending the home team’s lead to two goals. The second half of the game had a relatively quiet tempo, but in the final moments of stoppage time, Malele secured his second goal of the game. Ultimately, Shanghai Shenhua effortlessly claimed a 3-0 victory, ending their two-game losing streak and reclaiming second place in the league standings.

Meanwhile, the Wuhan Three Towns team went head-to-head against the Henan team in a thrilling home game. In the 12th minute, Stan Hill found the back of the net in the penalty area, giving the home team an early lead. However, the Henan team displayed commendable tenacity and managed to equalize the score twice, despite falling behind on two occasions. Ultimately, it was Malkang’s two crucial goals that sealed the victory for the Wuhan Three Towns team, securing a 4-2 win over their opponents.

In another intense fixture, relegation-threatened Cangzhou Lions faced off against the Dalianers in a high-stakes battle. Owusu delivered a sensational overhead kick, leading the Cangzhou Lions to a hard-fought 2-1 victory. With this win, the Lions have now created a significant gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

With the 21st round of matches now concluded, teams in the Chinese Super League are gearing up for their upcoming fixtures, each hoping to secure their spot in the league standings and achieve their goals for the season.

