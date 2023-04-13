9
Biosimilars under discount agreement / At 91.7 percent, the proportion of biosimilar packs with additional discounts for health insurance companies reached a new high in 2022
Biosimilars under discount agreement
At 91.7 percent, the proportion of biosimilar packs with additional discounts for health insurance companies reached a new high in 2022