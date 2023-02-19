13
With the end of winter, people usually breathed a sigh of relief. Today however, regardless of the seasons, the avian flu virus launches a new assault. “In Italy the circulation among wild birds is increasing, with the risk that the virus could be transmitted to farms” warns the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venice in a note. “The Ministry of Health has issued a note calling for the strengthening of surveillance…
