Monza, “Now I break everything”: Tunisian attacks nurses

A 22-year-old Tunisian was arrested in the emergency room of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza for threatening health personnel and assaulting a policeman and a nurse who were trying to calm him down. The young man had threatened doctors and nurses from whom he claimed to have a certificate for access made during the night to the facility for drug abuse, despite the fact that he had left spontaneously without waiting for his resignation.

The young man went on a rampage, terrorizing visiting patients in the adjoining medical rooms

At the refusal of the doctors who invited him to follow the prescribed procedures, the young man went into a rage, terrorizing the patients visiting the adjacent medical rooms. Invited to leave, the man reacted violently, first hitting the policeman and then also a nurse – both slightly injured – and was then definitively stopped by the officer who arrested him for resisting and injuring a public official and for aggravated threats to merchants the health profession.

The Tunisian citizen is resident in Lissone and has a history of property crime

In fact, in August 2020, the Legislator introduced a new hypothesis of common aggravating circumstance to strengthen the protection of medical and nursing staff in the exercise of their activity. The young man went into a rage, terrorizing the patients visiting the adjacent medical rooms arranged by the Quaestor of the province of Monza and Brianza, Marco Odorisio, following the recent directives of the Chief of Police and the Minister of the Interior. The Tunisian citizen is a resident of Lissone and has a history of crimes against property. The arrested person was subjected to probation to the Social Services and did not comply with the provisions of the Juvenile Court of Milan, having to serve the sentence of one year and 4 months of imprisonment under this alternative regime to detention for attempted robbery and personal injury committed in Lissone in 2016, when he was still a minor, to the detriment of a peer beaten to steal his wallet.

