In his success story, he tells us in more detail how the transformation came about and how it got there.

“Still I Rise” – these three words of the American writer, professor and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, became a symbol of his long journey, from the beginning of the training to the present day.

For Rudolf-Axel Meinlschmidt, the biggest physical activity used to be walking from his office to the parking lot or picking up the phone to talk to a customer. Today, on the other hand, he is a trained fitness trainer and motivates other people to enjoy physical activity.

This article first appeared on our partner portal FitForFun. The author is fitness trainer Rudolf-Axel Meinlschmidt.

The biggest problem: “My diet was full of sugar and fat”

For me, a good start to the day began with sugar, in the form of a large portion of ready-to-eat muesli and cocoa. Between meetings and appointments, I happily drank two or three glasses of cola until the lunch break came.

The most difficult choice here was only the nationality of the kitchen: Should it be an Italian pizza, a Thai curry, a Turkish kebab or American fast food? I often chose the latter.

In the next few hours we continued with coke, chocolate bars and leftovers from lunch at Mama’s and in the evening a whole bag of crisps followed as the crowning glory.

Reading tips:

Diet for dementia – These foods, even in small amounts, increase your risk of Alzheimer’s

A new phase of life began at 147 kilos

If you showed people a photo of me five years ago and said that this person will one day make a living from exercise and nutrition, everyone would have shaken their heads and thought it was a bad joke.

147 – this is the number that ended one section of my life and began a new one.

I saw these three digits one day when I stepped on the scale. Right at that moment I had the thought in my head: I’ll change that and I thought of a picture from the music video of the US rapper ’50 Cent’, in which he does pull-ups with absolute ease.

Losing weight with sport: “Suddenly I felt strange in my body”

I suddenly felt alien in my body and started looking for a gym nearby, which I then drove to for the first time in my life.

Despite initial concerns and respect for the many fit people there, nervousness and fear disappeared after the first exercises.

I can give a tip to beginners who are hesitant about going to the gym: Concentrate on yourself, everyone starts small. Only you are your biggest fan and critic at the same time.

Important factor: “I have radically changed my diet”

I changed my diet very radically back then and minimized my sugar consumption. Instead of sweet drinks, I drank three to four liters of water a day, sometimes diluted with sugar-free soft drinks.

In the morning there was lean quark with bananas. For lunch, chicken breast or turkey was eaten with buttered vegetables or low-fat quark. In the evening there was often a simple salad or low-fat quark again.

Today I don’t plan my meals down to the smallest detail, but pay attention to what my body needs every day. For me, however, there is no one master plan – healthy nutrition must fit the individual lifestyle.

In my current job as a personal trainer, I write nutrition plans that sometimes allow small sweet snacks and offer a lot of variety. From fruity breakfast creations to hearty ones Dinner everything is there.

You can contact Rudolf-Axel on his Instagram account @myactivebody to record. There you will also find further background information about his success story.

Also interesting:

Healthy detoxification instead of radical treatment – losing weight between the years: This is how you simply get rid of the Christmas kilos