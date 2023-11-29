Home » Bleaching, activated carbon & Co: What really makes teeth white
Health

Bleaching, activated carbon & Co: What really makes teeth white

by admin
Bleaching, activated carbon & Co: What really makes teeth white

Yellowish, discolored teeth – hardly anyone finds that attractive. But anyone who regularly consumes coffee, tea or red wine and perhaps also smokes will see their natural tooth color gradually disappear. Many products and services promise relief and shiny white teeth, often for a lot of money. There are also tips circulating on the Internet on how to make your teeth whiter again using home remedies. Much of this should be viewed with caution or even discouraged. We clarify and answer frequently asked questions about white teeth in detail.

Select offer and continue reading

See also  Costa: 'We will evaluate the vaccine requirement for other groups based on the data' - Medicine

You may also like

ADHD, its knowledge and scientific advances from 1968...

The Top 10 Healthiest Vegetables According to Nutritional...

AUSL Modena – Sassuolo, a new latest generation...

Symptoms of influenza B in children and adults:...

how to deal with the change of season...

CHIPS LALA FISH SALT VINEGAR

Aifa reports precautionary withdrawal from pharmacies of a...

Olive oil, to relaunch it focus on healthy...

Nursing Assistant Dies After Patient Attack: Lack of...

Mattarella: ‘I am not a sovereign, I promulgate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy