Anxiety is a disorder that can have a significant impact on people’s quality of life.

While there are different forms of treatment for anxiety, diagnosing it can be a more complicated process and often requires the help of an experienced doctor.

However, there are some diagnostic resources that can help doctors identify anxiety as early as possible, including blood tests. Find out the details in the article.

New method to diagnose anxiety and more

Thanks to the blood tests you will be able to diagnose in a short time: anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and other psychological problems.

Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine have developed a new blood test that will help doctors diagnose a person’s risk of developing anxiety, its severity and the best treatment in a timely and clear way.

The test will use RNA biomarkers. This tool will be exceptionally fast and complete, especially to choose the most suitable treatment. This will also greatly reduce the risk of becoming addicted to drugs.

Cure for anxiety

Psychotherapy or drugs, in particular the so-called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as paroxetine, and selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are used in the treatment of anxiety.

The aim of both treatments is to reduce anxiety to a tolerable level.

These are the healing drugs. Then there are symptomatic drugs, which do not cure the disorder, but relieve the symptoms. Among them are the so-called benzodiazepines (medicines that calm quickly), which help in the short term, but must be used with caution.

Alongside drug therapy psychotherapy must be followed. In this way, those affected can learn to manage their worries and to reduce the accompanying physical and psychological complaints (for example through relaxation techniques).

The method that has been most studied and proved to be very effective in the long term is cognitive behavioral therapy.