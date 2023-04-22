Blueberries, properties and benefits: an excellent ingredient also to counteract wrinkles

Blueberries are really tasty berries with incredible properties, effectiveness against wrinkles and more: here’s what you need to know about them

Perhaps not everyone knows it, but blueberries can be very important for health, and there are some properties that can help the heart function properly: here’s what you need to know about it.

As anticipated, i blueberries they can be really useful for the health of the organism thanks to the vitamin content.

Specifically, these berries are rich in d Vitamin Kthis ingredient is essential for the correct functioning of the Heart and for the health of bone.

Furthermore, it seems that blueberries are also excellent for improving blood clotting. But these are just a few of the many properties of these berries.

As anticipated, blueberries are excellent antioxidants and consequently they turn out to be very useful for counteracting cellular ageing. In addition, these berries appear to be rich in phytokine substances which would help the body to counteract some cardiac pathologies.

Blueberries are not only excellent for fighting wrinkles but also important for mental health: here’s what you need to know

Another very useful food that goes well with blueberries is the strawberry. Again i benefits for the body there are really many, but how can you have your own production, perhaps on the balcony of your home? Here’s what you need to know on the subject.

Returning to the key topic of this article, these berries, according to some research, would contain some very important elements for brain health. It seems, in fact, that blueberries would be able to counteract the risk of dementia.

This “capacity” would be attributable to the flavonoids contained within the berries in question. In addition, this element would also be useful for improving memory performance.

Other properties and benefits

Furthermore, the blueberry is low in sugar, but rich in fiber. These two features put together are useful for lower the glycemic index and consequently control blood sugar.

And what about mood? According to some research it seems that the ingredient in question has a positive effect on mood by counteracting depression. Finally, thanks to the content of vitamin Cblueberries could have a positive impact on anxiety.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.