Water demand for industry doubles: Dresden restructures supply

Climate-adapted water management is essential for Saxony’s future.

Dr. Uwe Müller

Saxon State Office for Environment, Agriculture and Geology





“Climate-adapted water management is essential for Saxony’s future. We have to take care of strategies and measures in good time to ensure that the currently secure water supply will remain secure in the future despite the decreasing supply*,” explains Uwe Müller from the Saxon State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Water Geology. The federal government’s national water strategy is an important building block for this.

*Offer: Hydrological term for available surface and groundwater in an area. (Editor’s note)

Example: Dispute over Tesla water

The shows the challenges that the water supply of large industrial companies is already associated with for the local population Water dispute around the Tesla factory in Brandenburg. There, consumption for private households is already partially capped. At the same time, Tesla plans to further expand the factory. “The fact that the authorities secretly handed over all control to Tesla without informing us or the public is a real scandal,” explains André Bähler, head of the water supplier WSE in January to the magazine “Stern”.

Winter drought in France