Home Health BMG employee Nehar Nurlu wins three gold medals at the World Organ Transplant Games
Health

BMG employee Nehar Nurlu wins three gold medals at the World Organ Transplant Games

by admin

The Federal Ministry of Health welcomes a real world champion back in its ranks. Employee Nehar Nurlu won three gold medals at the 20th World Organ Transplant Games. The 50-year-old won the 5000-meter run and also beat the competition over the distances of 400 and 800 meters. Nurlu thus continued his strong performances at last year’s European Championships in Kraków, Poland, and even surpassed them in the middle-distance disciplines. “10 months of training were not in vain, diligence, discipline and perseverance always pay off. I would like to thank my family, friends and work colleagues for their support,” says Nurlu.

See also  [TGS 21]"Now taste the taste!" Super Monkey Ball 1&2 Remake" voice actor confirmed to attend SEGA ATLUS CHANNEL "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania"

You may also like

What really happens to your body if you...

“Sepsis killed my baby – and then almost...

Novak Djokovic beaten by Musetti: “I feel terrible,...

Arbor Day on April 25, 2023 / Falling...

Jupiter, Juice mission postponed for 24 hours –...

The overload of the emergency rooms is yet...

Lorenzo Musetti after the feat against Djokovic: “I...

Federal institute reports delivery bottlenecks for allergy medicines

I’m giving up everything but Milan-breaking latest news

Right to health. Pope Francis: “The return of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy