The Federal Ministry of Health welcomes a real world champion back in its ranks. Employee Nehar Nurlu won three gold medals at the 20th World Organ Transplant Games. The 50-year-old won the 5000-meter run and also beat the competition over the distances of 400 and 800 meters. Nurlu thus continued his strong performances at last year’s European Championships in Kraków, Poland, and even surpassed them in the middle-distance disciplines. “10 months of training were not in vain, diligence, discipline and perseverance always pay off. I would like to thank my family, friends and work colleagues for their support,” says Nurlu.