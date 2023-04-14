Home Technology LEGO Millennium Falcon for 2 euros: beware, it’s a hoax…
LEGO Millennium Falcon for 2 euros: beware, it’s a hoax…

If you are passionate about LEGO and you happen to see on Facebook a post which promises to give you a set of Millennium Falcon a soli 2€be careful because it is a hoax.

The post in question, which you can view here, asks you to follow a page and fill out a survey to gain access to this incredible discount on a LEGO set. This time it is the Millennium Falcon, but similar offers have been seen for the model of the Eiffel Tower. But don’t trust: this is a well-orchestrated scamcomplete with fake comments praising the offer.

In reality, no LEGO set is sold for €2, let alone the Millennium Falcon which has a value of hundreds of euros: on the LEGO website, it costs €849.99. And for the level of detail of this reproduction, it becomes difficult to sell it for less: certainly not for just two euros.

This is an attempted fraud aiming at steal your personal and banking details, capitalizing on the popularity of LEGO bricks and their appeal to all ages. In fact, by completing the survey you will have to provide your credit card details – risking losing your daily limit in seconds.

We asked, out of scruple, confirm to LEGO that it is a scam. Should they comment, we will keep you informed: but it seems clear that the company has nothing to do with it, except for the fact that someone used his good name for a scam.

So, be very careful and do not fall for this deception. Always remember to verify the source of the offers you find online and to never provide sensitive information to unknown sites or pages. And above all, don’t be fooled by discounts that are too good to be true. Usually, I’m not.

